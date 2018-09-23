‘Licensing Department’ provides 7-star services to clients

The management's efforts and endeavour to upgrade these services and its commitment to implementing the Emirates Government Service Excellence Programme's standards in line with the Ministry of Interior's directives to provide 7-star services to customers, could also be clearly noticed.

Happiness is the slogan of all employees at VDLD, especially customers’ Centre where employees take the initiative in providing the best experience for the clients with a broad smile, respect, tact and professionalism

“Sharjah 24” has toured the Department, specifically the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, and learnt about many services provided by the Department, most notably the comfortable places for customers and visitors to facilitate their access to their services in the best possible ways, comfortable environment and high standards services, in addition to providing a special waiting hall for women that is equipped with a nursery, toys for children and other facilities.

Keen to meet all customers’ needs and provide them with an appropriate environment, VDLD has furnished the place with a mini-library with several books and magazines, service and special places for the disabled, free Internet and phone chargers. A business centre where 15 smart machines for the dealers to accomplish their transactions in less than two minutes is among tens of other services and facilities delivered by the Department and its services centre.

Sharjah Police have always endeavoured to find the best possible means to upgrade its services to meet customers’ expectations and simultaneously achieve their satisfaction and happiness with the services delivered.