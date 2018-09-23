Ahmed Al Jarwan: SM, American Concrete Institute discuss cooperation

Sharjah 24: Engineer Ahmed Al Jarwan, Head of Inspection and Monitoring Department at Sharjah Municipality (SM) received a delegation from the American Concrete Institute at the Municipality’s headquarters to discuss concrete related issues.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Eng. Al Jarwan said that the meeting discussed ways of monitoring the quality of concrete manufactured in prefabricated concrete factories, pointing out that the meeting aims to exchange theoretical and practical experiences between the Institute and the municipality respectively.
 
Eng. Al Jarwan added that the Institute is a long-standing establishment that was founded more than 100 years ago, clarifying that the meeting will be followed by future coordination meetings between the two sides.