MOCCAE reviews distribution process of agricultural supplies

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, supplies local farmers in the eastern, northern and central regions with agricultural supplies every year at half the market price. To determine the nature of the supplies, MOCCAE conducts an annual survey among farmers to understand their essential requirements for the next cycle. Following the survey, a committee sets the specifications of these supplies to match the Ministry’s standards.

During the visit, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said, "The move is in line with the UAE’s strategy to promote local agriculture as a key solution to food security. We are committed to supporting the agricultural sector at large, and to encouraging more farmers to adopt modern, environmentally-friendly agricultural trends."

MOCCAE contracted 11 of the best agricultural suppliers in the country to procure these materials. The suppliers deliver all materials purchased by the farmers from the Ministry to the farms, or to the nearest location of MOCCAE’s Customer Happiness Centers, as per a previously-announced schedule.

Farmers can learn more about the available agricultural supplies, as well as the materials, pricing, methods of use and location of distribution centres, on the Ministry's website. They can also view the agricultural supplies and materials on the MOCCAE website or app, or by visiting a Customer Happiness Centre.