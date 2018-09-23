Yacoub Al Zarouni: SM forms committee to survey deserted premises

Eng. Al Zarouni unveiled that the Municipality has inspected about 25 deserted premises with the aim of protecting people and preserving the general appearance and view of the emirate.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Eng. Al Zarouni explained that the a committee of engineers surveyed the premises and submitted its recommendations to the Municipality’s director general for further procedures in this regard.

Eng. Al Zar’ouni confirmed that Thabet Al Tarifi, Director General of the Sharjah Municipality approved the recommendations of the committee to demolish the surveyed buildings where maintenance proved to be futile. He added that the SM director general also recommended that owners of premises which could be maintained were informed of the municipality’s readiness to help in the cleaning and renovation works.