Al Qasba celebrates regional solidarity with Saudi National Day

People felt the spirit of nationalism and friendship between the UAE and KSA the moment they stepped into Al Qasba premises. The destination was beautifully adorned with the bright shade of Saudi green lights and flags decorations. The centerpiece attraction was a folk performance by the popular 16-member dance group, Shabab Al Taraf, who hail from a village in southern KSA. Their interactive, traditional foot tapping performances drew visitors of all age groups who joined in to try out the vibrant folk form.

All in all, it was a great weekend for the entire family at Al Qasba!

In line with Al Qasba’s efforts to celebrate the regional relationships of friendship and brotherhood with its neighboring GCC countries, the destination will be continuing with this tradition to celebrate National Days of other countries in the Gulf this year, including the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman.

Sharjah’s Al Qasba offers state-of-the-art facilities, premium services, and hosts world-class events which attracts a huge turnout of tourists and locals throughout the year. Each event is immaculately planned and visitors’ pleasure is always the top agenda.