Al Zubarah Council in Khorfakkan enhances communication with citizens

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA), and a number of dignitaries and several members of the District Council.

During the meeting, the attendees praised the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his unlimited support to strengthen the family cohesion, ensuring a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah

His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi praised the efforts of the Al Zubarah District Council, highlighting their cooperation with the residents of Khorfakkan and their keenness to translate the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. He has further stressed that the Council succeeded in implementing dozens of distinguished events.