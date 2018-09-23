Sharjah Police delegation meets with FCSA

The delegation was received by Researcher Muhra Al Ali met with the best practices and achievements of the Authority by collecting information on many projects and initiatives aimed at raising the level of the UAE to the number one globally and to achieve the vision of the UAE 2021.

The members of the delegation toured the various departments of the Authority to learn about their work, and to learn about the mechanism of the work of surveys, information, and everything related to the issues of competitiveness, data, and statistics.