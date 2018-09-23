Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree adopting SDRH’s organisational structure

The decree No. (42) of 2018 stipulates that the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR) shall be adopted in accordance with this decree.

The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) shall issue, by virtue of its resolutions, the SDHR’s detailed organisational structure and the necessary actions to implement this Decree, including adopting descriptions of the functions of each of the organisational units in the department, and the creation, merger or cancellation of any organisational units in line with the general organisational structure stipulated in the Decree.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.