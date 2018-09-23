Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law on real estate brokerage profession

Pursuant to the new Decree-Law No. 2 of 2018, the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) is mandated to issue a resolution to regulate the real estate brokerage profession in the Emirate of Sharjah, as well as the fees and the administrative penalties in accordance with the relevant provisions.

The Sharjah Consultative Council shall be notified of this Decree - Law immediately after its convening.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.