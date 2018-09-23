SCPN visits Social Welfare Center for Children

Aisha Abdullah bin Ali, Director of SCPN, said that the visit of the network team to the Social Welfare Center for Children was part of the network's agenda for the implementation of visits and meetings with institutions and bodies working in the world of childhood.

The delegation met with the Social Welfare Center for Children delegation and listened to their experiences in dealing with children. They also learned about local best practices in child protection, and exchanged experiences between the two sides. They also listened to the children who showed a vital interaction with the delegation and expressed their happiness for this visit.

Aisha Abdullah explained that these visits contribute to the continuation of the network's efforts to create a safe environment that provides protection for children by strengthening the capacities of child protection workers, enabling them to deal with children perfectly, exchanging professional experiences in various fields, institutions working in the field of child protection in the Emirate.