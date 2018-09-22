Zhora Qureshi: We are happy to launch a menu for visually impaired

Sharjah 24: Zhora Qureshi , Manager of ‘Tetra’ which operates Al Rawi Restaurant, expressed happiness over announcing that Al Rawi is the first restaurant in Sharjah where a braille menu is launched for the visually impaired.
She said that the restaurant welcomes everyone and is accessible to all, and that nobody in the society is excluded.
 
She went on to highlight the importance of launching such initiatives, saying, “As the 21st century approaches, we are happy to include everyone in our entities, restaurants and facilities.” She also encouraged other business owners to join them and introduce such facilities in their restaurants.
 
Zhora Qureshi thanked the Emirates Association for visually impaired, Kalimat Foundation and Sharjah Girls Guide for making this happen.   