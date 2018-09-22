Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi inaugurates ‘hunting tools’ exhibition

Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority; Khaled Al Midfa, Secretary General of Authority for Youth and Sports; Sultan Saif Al Samahi, member of the Federal National Council, President of UAE Swimming Federation; Isa Al Zaabi, member of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mohammed Rashid bin Ghadeer Al Ketbi; and a number of senior figures, media professionals, hunting and trekking enthusiasts were present at the opening ceremony.

Bader Mohammed Saab, CEO of the exhibition, said that the exhibition seeks to meet the needs and requirements of hunting enthusiasts inherited from parents and grandparents, pointing out that this is the first integrated UAE project to provide hunting and trekking tools, the largest gallery in the UAE.

‘Bader Al Emarat’ is part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs and a recipient of the Khalifa Fund For Enterprise Development and a member of the Tejar Dubai Initiative.