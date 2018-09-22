SEWA, Indian TATA enhance cooperation

Dr. Al Leem said that the Authority attaches great importance to the sustainability of research and development and upgrading the efficiency of the production plants, with the continuous support and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He pointed out that the strategy and principles of SEWA adopt innovation as a culture in various sectors of its work adding that the Authority has made significant progress in adopting innovative solutions in all its operations in various fields, reviewing a number of Authority's strategy and future projects.

He noted that investment in energy efficiency enhances the competitiveness of projects as the increasing demand for energy poses a major challenge to energy security and it is very important to rethink strategies that ensure that we are moving in the right direction to achieve sustainability and resource efficiency.

Tini Ki-Sherian said TATA is keen to actuate cooperation with SEWA and provide its expertise in the field of energy efficiency. He added that SEWA has become pioneer in adopting innovation, and we are proud to be working with TATA in these pioneering initiatives, which will foster an environment conducive to excellence and innovation.