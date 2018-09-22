Al Hamriyah Municipality renews three ISO certificates in integrated management

The new achievement reflects the Municipality's keenness to promote its performance.

Commenting on the achievement, Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality said the Municipality’s success in renewing the three ISO certificates reflects its commitment to translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to further develop and improve performance in accordance with international best practices.

He pointed out that Al Hamriyah Municipality, as an integral part of the Sharjah government departments and bodies, has sought under the umbrella of the Sharjah Executive Council led by heikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah,, to develop its human resource development and institutional development policies in accordance with the best international practices applied within the framework of continuous improvement of performance in all municipal departments.