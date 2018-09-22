Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on Kingdom's National Day

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also dispatched a similar congratulatory cable to Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar cables to King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion.