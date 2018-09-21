Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council organises “Yalsatna” initiative, discusses family and social issues

The meeting comes within the framework of the efforts of the Council to enhance communication among the members of the community as part of its main duties and responsibilities.

Ali Saif Al Junaid, deputy chairman of the Council highlighted the importance of the initiative in enhancing meetings and communications among the people to discuss various social issues. He also praised the vision of the UAE and its wise leadership in making achievements in the field of social policies and the development of plans and strategies to build the family and provide it with decent life.