Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council organises “Yalsatna” initiative, discusses family and social issues

  • Friday 21, September 2018 in 4:24 PM
  • During the meeting
Sharjah 24: In its session organised as part “Yelstna” initiative, Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council discussed a number of proposals put forward by the citizens on a number of social issues, community initiatives and the needs of the people.
The meeting comes within the framework of the efforts of the Council to enhance communication among the members of the community as part of its main duties and responsibilities.
 
Ali Saif Al Junaid, deputy chairman of the Council highlighted the importance of the initiative in enhancing meetings and communications among the people to discuss various social issues. He also praised the vision of the UAE and its wise leadership in making achievements in the field of social policies and the development of plans and strategies to build the family and provide it with decent life. 