Sharjah Police recovers body of man after falling into a valley

The valley where the Asian fell

The body of a man was recovered after he fell 15 metres from a mountain in Khor Fakkan.

The operations room of Sharjah Police received a distress call, indicating that a man had fallen down a mountain into a valley in Shais area.

He had been with a group of friends at the time of the incident on Tuesday, September 18 when he fell into a deep hole at 10:30pm.

The General Directorate of Sharjah Police expressed their regret over the accident. They asserted that mountain climbing enthusiasts should take proper safety equipment and exercise caution whilst climbing in hazardous areas.