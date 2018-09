Stressing that the UAE is the central pillar of regional and international security and peace, the DFDC’s celebration comes in line with the country’s wise vision aiming at spreading the values of tolerance and moderation in facing extremism and hatred.

Mody Al Shamsi, General Manager of the Department of Family Development Center, DFDC, delivered a speech to mark this occasion, stressing that the UAE is a sponsor of peace, and a role model of co-existence and tolerance.