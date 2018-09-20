Sharjah Media Council, Sharjah Police to Work for unified media message

Presided over by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the coordination meeting at Sharjah Media Corporation was attended by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation, His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, His Excellency Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of Sharjah Media Council and Hessa Al Hammadi, Administrator of the Sharjah Media Council.

Also present during the meeting were Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Mohammad Rashid Bayat, Director General of Police Operations, Brigadier General Arif Al Sharif, Director General of Resources and Support Services Department, Brigadier General Arif Hassan Hudaib, Director of Information and Public Relations Department, and Colonel Dr Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of Police Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi stressed that the goal of the Sharjah Media Council is to unify the media discourse with all stakeholders in the Emirate and activate its role in preserving the values of society and national identity. This will help in conveying a positive image of the Emirate and boost the sense of security among residents. He lauded the efforts of Sharjah Police to ensure the safety and comfort of residents in the Emirate.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council referred to various initiatives undertaken by Sharjah Police to enhance security awareness and adherence to traffic norms and laws in the Emirate. He stressed the importance of cooperation between the community with the law enforcement agencies and the media for the safety and security and wellbeing of residents.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praised the continuing efforts of the Sharjah Police and its keenness to create a strategic partnership with various media organisations in the Emirate and to serve the community reinforcing the positive image of the organisation.

He underscored the importance of helping the media highlight the efforts of Sharjah Police and its role in serving the community with transparency. He stressed the role of local, regional and international media in building bridges and delivering the core message of the law enforcement agencies.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, pointed out that the Sharjah Police has been acting in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote transparency in media discourse, foster partnership with media institutions and raise safety levels in society. He praised the readiness of the Sharjah Police’s Security Media Department to instantly communicate with the media in times of accidents and crises.

The Sharjah Police chief called for cooperation between security and media bodies to unify media discourse with the aim of disseminating a clear, transparent media message. Such a message would help maintain the security and stability of society and spread awareness among individuals.

Major General Al Shamsi called on the media to cooperate with security units, particularly in times of accidents and crises, stressing the importance of such cooperation in achieving mutual benefit.