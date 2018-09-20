A total of 31 entrepreneurs presented their project ideas for jury evaluation.

Four of the candidates were selected to move to the Boot Camp, which aims to train UAE, and GCC qualified contestants to present their innovative projects in the final stage to the influential personalities, businessmen and executive heads of prestigious companies.

The two-day ‘Boot Camp’, which will feature eight Emiratis and other GCC applicants, will be held at Khalifa Innovation Center in the Khalifa University from October 21 to 22, 2018.

His Excellency Abdullah Al Darmaki , the Chief Executive Officer at the Khalifa Fund, highlighted the importance of the [email protected] UAE and [email protected] GCC , which enhance the Fund's pioneering role in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and achieve its sustainable development, which will positively impact the UAE's growing economy.

Commenting on this, Najla Al Midfa, CEO, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre, Sheraa, stressed that the [email protected] UAE allows entrepreneurs in the UAE to access to the outside world.