Colonel Al Naqbi: Phantom exercises are parts of Civil Defense’s work

Commenting on this, Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defense, said that the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Sharjah, carried out the phantom exercise for a mock fire in one of Sharjah's commercial centers, aiming to enhance the readiness assessment of human cadres, and achieve effective coordination with partners.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Naqbi has also pointed out that the Civil Defense in Sharjah implemented all the central operations including prevention, protection and control, emphasising the success of all the previous strategic exercises.