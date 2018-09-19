Sharjah Charity’s 30 years of success binds us to continue march of progress: Essam Al Qasimi

He confirmed the relentless efforts by the board to excel and promote performance through quality management which helps develop the projects in line with the quality standards adopted by the Charity. This will be achieved through qualified personnel to reach the association’s pre-set strategic goals.

During the third quarterly meeting of the board, held at the headquarters of the Charity, on Tuesday, Sheikh Essam Al Qasimi stressed the need for concerted efforts from all departments to inquire into the cases of local and UAE resident families received by the Charity. He called for intensifying field visits in order to achieve social development and stability for less fortunate families in light of the Charity’s continuous efforts to ensure happiness to those in need of its support projects.

He commended the achievements the Charity made during the Ramadan and Eid Al Adha campaigns and pointed out it has contributed to several achievements both locally and internationally over the past 30 years since its establishment.

On behalf of other members of the board, Sheikh Essam Al Qasimi extended his gratitude to the benefactors for their trust and support for the Charity’s projects within and outside the country. This support has been reflecting the UAE's active role in philanthropy and the giving and helped continue the march of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace), the Founding Father of the UAE.

He praised the outstanding results and outcomes which drives the board and the teams working in the Charity to continue their hard work and vow to take the responsibility for maintaining its achievements, as well as continue the journey of humanitarian giving as the message the Charity carries through its services to the residents of more than 84 countries around the world.