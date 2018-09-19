Xposure 2018 allocates category for Sharjah’s public officials in its Int’l Photography Competition

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), has extended an enthusiastic call to those serving in all the Emirate’s public offices who practice photography as a hobby or a profession to use the festival’s platform to enter the competition and showcase their works to a distinguished local and global audience.

Interested individuals must submit their entries at www.xposure.ae before October 1, 2018.

Themed ‘Inspiring Moments’, XPOSURE 2018 has created this new competition category to inspire and activate the creative side of Sharjah’s public servants, and offer them a special opportunity to be creative and showcase their expertise in photography alongside a stellar line-up of acclaimed Arab and international photographers who are featured at the festival.

The SMC Chairman observed: “At the International Photography Festival, we believe that every photo tells a story. Through the photo contest, we want every Sharjah government employee who is a photography enthusiast to come forward and communicate their stories and show us the world through their lenses. Through this contest, our aim is not only to discover creative talents in our government, but also to emphasise the importance of a work-life balance and its role in creating healthy and artistically inclined communities.”

He added: “The objectives of XPOSURE are perfectly aligned with the efforts of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has worked tirelessly to build an emirate with a vibrant cultural and artistic landscape based on human development at all levels. The Festival reinforces Sharjah’s position as a talent and expertise incubator, and offers both professionals and amateurs a unique platform to showcase their works and network with the best in the business.”

Participation terms

Both Sharjah government entities and individual government employees are eligible to enter the competition. Each submitted photograph, in its entirety, must be a single work of original material taken by the competition entrant. By entering the contest, the entrant represents, acknowledges and warrants that he or she has full power and authority to enter the photograph and that the photograph does not infringe any copyright or violate any other intellectual property rights. The images should be suitable for public display, printing and publication in the Xposure Year Book. The photo must be submitted in JPG file format with a 300-dpi resolution in a 3:2 ratio.

Competition winners will be honoured at the opening ceremony of Xposure 2018, on November 21. The winner will receive $1,500 along with digital imaging equipment. Their photo will be part of XPOSURE’s photo exhibition and will be published in the XPOSURE Year Book.

The runner-up will receive $750, and representation at XPOSURE’s exhibition, as well as their year book.

The new category for Sharjah Government staff has been added to the already existing ten categories, including ‘Short Film’ ‘Travel Photography’, ‘Macro Photography’, ‘Architectural Photography’, ‘Photojournalism’, ‘Photo Manipulation’, ‘Street Photography’, ‘Best of the Emirates’ and ‘Junior Category’.

For more information about the events, seminars, workshops and accompanying activities, please visit the Festival’s official website, www.xposure.ae, and follow latest activities and announcements on their social media pages, #xposurexpf.