Shurooq, Injazat announce establishment of Sharjah Investors Services Centre

The new centre, to be headquartered in Al Qasba, Sharjah, will be a key access point for global business owners and entrepreneurs in Sharjah, and will play an integral role in facilitating high-level and mid-level investments across a variety of sectors within the emirate.

The announcement came after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between Shurooq and Injazat, which took place between His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, and His Excellency Khamis bin Salim Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Injazat Board, in the presence of numerous representatives from both sides.

Commenting on the significance of the joint venture, His Excellency Al Sarkal said, "Our key objective behind the new and first investors’ centre is to expand on our on-going operations for Sharjah’s economic and social sustainability and infrastructure, and build on the emirate’s competitive advantage for being one of the most attractive investment destinations in the region."

His Excellency Mohammed Juma’a Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office, Invest in Sharjah, addressed the important added value the Sharjah Investors Services Centre will add to the emirate’s quality of services and investments saying, "The new centre will surely create a strong buzz among global investors and business owners, and will effectively support our initiatives and investment promotion practices with global leaders and CEOs looking to expand their businesses in the UAE and the wider region."

Speaking on behalf of Injazat, His Excellency Al Suwaidi said, "Our partnership with Shurooq reflects on our planned selection of entities and establishments that help us develop and expand on our operations and services within the emirate of Sharjah."

The latest initiative by Shurooq and Injazat falls under the series of innovative ideas and frameworks highlighted by more than 200 representatives of Sharjah’s government sector, during the second Sharjah Forum in 2017, titled "The Future of Sharjah".

The centre is supported by a set of highly trained staff members and service providers, who are reinforced by a digitally integrated communication network, directly connected with the emirate’s state entities and departments responsible for issuing licenses and necessary documents related to setting-up businesses, allowing investors to complete their processes with transparency, quality and efficiency.

The investors’ centre will also function as an integral information point, providing clear and detailed information on requirements, necessary documents and clear timeline on approval processes, reflecting on the emirate’s commitment to further develop its economy through transparency and high-end business-friendly initiatives.

Shurooq’s specialised role behind the new joint-venture will include facilitating the communication network between the centre and concerned government departments and authorities in Sharjah, allowing the unification of licensing procedures and approval documents in the emirate streamlined to investors through the new centre.