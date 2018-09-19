NMC proposes ways to facilitate businesses operating in SPC

Held in the presence of Salim Omar Salim, Director of SPC; Mohamed Noor, Consultant – Free Zone; Arjuna Jayasuriya, Lead Officer – Projects & Planning; Ibrahim Ali Khadim, Manager of Media Content Department at NMC; and Ahmed Sarhan, Director of NMC’s Follow-up Unit, the meeting touched on several practical and regulatory aspects of business that NMC can play a key role in facilitating for SPC-based companies.

Among the services discussed were the issuance of ISBNs, register of businesses operating out of SPC on NMC’s online portal; NMC’s role in imports to SPC; the mainland as well as other exports and imports; UAE customs and NMC regulations; ways to expedite approval processes for new businesses; and NMC fees and regulations, and the special services they can offer to SPC’s patrons.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said: “The meeting between Sharjah Publishing City and the National Media Council reflects the strategy of Sharjah to further the cultural vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote culture as a key element of the development process in the emirate and the UAE, with a broader goal to enhance not only the book industry, research, writing and reading but also to educate people.”

Al Ameri added: “Enhancing joint action between various entities in Sharjah and other state departments in the country will help accelerate growth and improve productivity. This will also enable Sharjah Book Authority and its initiatives to press ahead with their goals. The partnership with NMC has been forged to further efforts of Sharjah Publishing City to attract international publishers, promote the local book industry, and develop new investment relationships globally."

Highlighting the important role of NMC in facilitating the business operations at SPC, Salim Omar Salim, Director of SPC, said: “SPC is fast developing into a global hub for creativity, which offers a business-friendly environment to investors. The objective of establishing the SPC aligns with SBA’s mission to bolster the development of the publishing and printing industry in the UAE and the world.”

“This meeting has opened the door to several possibilities and recommendations to further collaboration, through which the functions of the two entities can be better integrated to enhance services to the businesses, which set up shop at SPC. NMC is responsible for the rapid development of the UAE’s dynamic media sector, and we believe that their top-quality expertise aimed to guarantee the implementation of the best international standards in all media-related fields and initiatives will have a great impact on the publishing industry in Sharjah and the UAE as well,” he added.

Sharjah Publishing City was established in 2017 as the world’s very first publishing free zone offering those in the book industry the opportunity to capitalise on an array of benefits emerging from operating within a free zone environment. Further benefits also include the ideal location, at the epicenter of the globe with all the advantages of having the MENA, African and Asian region’s marketplace to hand.

Investment in cultural and educational pursuits is high on the list of priorities for His Highness Sheikh Sultan Dr. bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Thus, SPC has been established as a conduit of investment into creating a thriving book industry in the world. It keeps with the overall mission of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), to foster investment and growth in the publishing and printing sector within the UAE and the International community.