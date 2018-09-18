Africa Hall in Sharjah to re-open 25 September

Established in 1976 concurrently with the opening of the Sharjah Municipality, the recently renovated Africa Hall is the first and oldest cultural platform to embrace the diverse activities of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Commenting on the re-opening of the Hall, Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of Africa Institute said that the Sharjah Cultural project, since its inception, has been characterised by openness to the various human cultures including the African cultures.

She added that the launch of Africa Institute, the first research centre for academic, documentary and methodological studies dealing with the peoples of Africa and their past, present and future, simultaneously keeps up with the contemporary cultural movement Africa is experiencing nowadays.

The Hall will host Africa Institute’s array of events, such as conferences, seminars, lectures, film and drama presentations, and will be used as a platform to bring together the largest segment of the local community in Sharjah and the UAE.