Al Khalidiya Suburb Council visits elderly patients

The visit comes within the framework of activation the Council’s community role to serve residents of the suburb. It is also part of "They are in our hearts" initiative, and a complement of a number of previous visits.

Reviewing the services delivered to the elderly, Al Marri emphasised, in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, the great positive impact of the initiative on improving the health of older persons by raising their morale and improving their psychological condition. He pointed out that the council is keen to enhance communication with all segments of society and launch community initiatives to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to serve family members and the society in general.

Al Marri noted that the elderly are among the most important categories that the council is keen to communicate with, to strengthen family bonds and thus benefit the younger generations to urge them to adhere to the values of parents, grandparents and the elderly, a move that positively affects the psyche of the elderly and encourage them to interact with family interests, as well as know how to approach and deal with older persons.