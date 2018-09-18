Abdul Rahman Al Naqbi: Proceeds of ‘Zayed Bazaar’ allocated to charity institutions

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Naqbi said that the Bazaar is one of the public and private sectors’ departments’ initiatives organised to express loyalty to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that the different pavilions of the three –day Bazaar displayed products accessible to employees of the three departments and visitors throughout the official work hours.

He explained that the proceeds of the bazaar will go to charity and humanitarian institutions with the purpose of disseminating the culture of donation and help for the needy.

The bazaar’s products include souvenirs, paintings, perfumes, and food, with a distinctive participation by the Social Development Centre, Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation as well as many private sector companies.