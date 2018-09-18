Abdul Rahman Al Naqbi: Proceeds of ‘Zayed Bazaar’ allocated to charity institutions

  • Tuesday 18, September 2018 in 7:30 PM
Sharjah 24: Eng. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, Director of the Directorate Of Town Planning and Surveys’ branch in Kalba, said that the Department, in cooperation with the Sharjah Directorate Of Public Works and the Department of Housing, inaugurated Zayed Charity Bazaar as part of their initiatives on “Year of Zayed”.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Naqbi said that the Bazaar is one of the public and private sectors’ departments’ initiatives organised to  express loyalty to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
 
He added that the different pavilions of the three –day Bazaar displayed products accessible to employees of the three departments and visitors throughout the official work hours. 
 
He explained that the proceeds of the bazaar will go to charity and humanitarian institutions with the purpose of disseminating the culture of donation and help for the needy. 
 
The bazaar’s products include souvenirs, paintings, perfumes, and food, with a distinctive participation by the Social Development Centre, Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation as well as many private sector companies.