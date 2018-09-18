Mohammed Al Zaabi praises ‘Year of Zayed’ initiatives

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the opening of “Zayed Al Khair Bazaar”, organised by government departments in Kalba, Al Zaabi said that such initiatives refresh the memory and instill the legacy of a great and historic leader – the late Sheikh Zayed.

He explained that public and private sectors’ keenness to launch initiatives on the occasion stems from their awareness of the great importance of acquainting young generations of the legacy of the nation’s great leader.

He concluded that such activities and events disseminate the culture of solidarity and humanitarian work, translating the late Sheikh Zayed’s approach.