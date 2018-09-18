Najla Al Midfa: Entrepreneurship for All Forum represents many informative ideas

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Najla Al Midfa said, “We are very honoured to participate in today’s Forum in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, SCHS, as well as our guests from South Korea.”

Commenting on the Forum’s panel discussion, Al Midfa pointed out that the session was very informative, adding that “Sheraa” looks forward to supporting all the inspiring entrepreneurs and turning their innovative ideas into successful businesses.