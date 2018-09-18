Abdullah bin Salem issues Resolution amending Higher Committee of 2019 IWAS World Games

  • Tuesday 18, September 2018 in 3:37 PM
  • Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi
    Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi
Sharjah 24: Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council has issued an Administrative Resolution to amend the Administrative Resolution No. (4) of 2018 pertaining to the establishment and organisation of the Higher Committee of the 2019 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games.
Pursuant to the new Administrative Resolution No. (13) of 2018, Colonel Abdul Aziz Al Numan, member of the Higher Committee of the 2019 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games, shall be replaced by Issa Ali Hilal Al-Hazami. 
 
The new Resolution stipulates that Mr. Abdul Malik Mohammad Abdul Rahim Jani, will be added to existing members of the Higher Committee of the 2019 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games.
 
The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.