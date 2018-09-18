Abdullah bin Salem issues Resolution amending Higher Committee of 2019 IWAS World Games

Pursuant to the new Administrative Resolution No. (13) of 2018, Colonel Abdul Aziz Al Numan, member of the Higher Committee of the 2019 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games, shall be replaced by Issa Ali Hilal Al-Hazami.

The new Resolution stipulates that Mr. Abdul Malik Mohammad Abdul Rahim Jani, will be added to existing members of the Higher Committee of the 2019 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.