SEC reviews Sharjah’s facilities for investors

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed the facilities that the emirate of Sharjah provide for investors.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council reviewed the study prepared by Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” on the incentives and facilities provided by the SEDD to investors. His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, reviewed the details of the study, which included the business licenses issued and renewed during the period from January to August 2018.

His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi also pointed out that the Department offers a number of facilities and incentives to attract investors and support the economic movement in the emirate of Sharjah. This includes the increasing of the number of the electronic services provided by the Department to investors, which amounted to 124 services in addition to 23 new services.

The Department also facilitated the procedures of some economic activities in the construction sector in coordination with local departments and institutions.

The SEDD has also developed the strategic partner card, which provides distinguished services to investors and facilitate their procedures in some of the government agencies and private sectors.

As part of its endeavours to provide a conducive investment environment for the Emirati entrepreneurs, The Council has adopted the exemption of the projects supported by the Sharjah Foundation to support pioneering entrepreneurs, (RUWAD), for two additional years .

The Council issued Resolution No. 27 of 2018, on the adoption of the fees of the certificate of memorization of the Holy Quran.