The Flag Island Summer Special: first-ever roller skating training in Sharjah

Until October, every Tuesday evening from 7:30-8:30pm is being observed as Women Running Day in collaboration with the Sharjah Triathlon team. The world-class medicated jogging track flanked by the blue waters of the Khalid Lagoon at TFI is available exclusively to both aspiring and regular joggers, who can use it to break into a sweat regularly and make a habit out of it. The activity is free of charge.

Starting October and until April 2019, TFI will be offering specialised roller skating lessons to people in the age group of 2 years-old to 15 years-old. To be delivered by the Rock Sports Center, an expert company which specialises in roller skating training. The classes are priced at AED 350 for 8 classes, and will be held every Friday and Saturday evening from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Healthy snacks and refreshments can be enjoyed after an exciting session of sports at the famous international deli, Jones the Grocer, which has an outlet within TFI’s premises. What’s more, an array of food trucks at the destination add variety.

To grab one of the limited seats, registrations can be made by calling: 06 503 0000 or Email: [email protected]

Khulood Salim Al Junaibi, Manager of The Flag Island, said: “Summer brings us a great opportunity each year to inculcate good habits and hopefully make lifestyles out of them. The Flag Island has been designed as a family-friendly outdoor recreation complex equipped with a world-class jogging track, plenty green areas for yoga and meditation, and areas dedicated to cycling and skating, and more. Through our summer activities, we to offer women and girls an exclusive space to run and train together, and really develop themselves through sports. We also want people to learn new skills and adopt healthy lifestyles – the basis for community life in Sharjah. I welcome everyone to come forward and make most of these wonderful opportunities.”