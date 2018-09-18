Ayman Al Barout praises establishment of Consultative Council for Children

Ayman Othman Al Barout has lauded the establishment of the Consultative Council for Children , which will be part of the Office of the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, SCMC.

He stressed that the decision comes in line with the country’s vision and its leadership’s keenness to empower children and raise awareness of the child's rights in a society.

Aiming to create interactive programmes that comply with the ideas of children and their future aspirations, the consultative council for children, which involves several Emirati children, will present programmes and activities related to childhood.

Al Barout confirmed that the council aims to care for children, implement relevant programmes, and hold workshops and events that create opportunities for children to interact while ensuring their freedom of expression, to make them feel the attention given to them by the nation and the community, through providing a suitable environment to boost their self-esteem.