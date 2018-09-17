MoID finalises plans to build two footbridges on Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi Road

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Eng. Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of the Road Department at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development explained that a detailed study was made by competent authorities in Khorfakkan following which the ministry decided to build the two footbridges.

The selection of Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi Road to embrace the two bridges is due to its vigorous and energetic traffic movement being a commercial street, and to provide safe crossing for pedestrians from one side to the other.

He added that the department is finalising procedures with other competent bodies before commencing work on the first bridge in the span of few weeks to be fully completed in six months from day of commencing construction works.

Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council praised the Department’s decision to implement the bridges which are expected, once completed, to contribute to controlling traffic on the most traffic congested street-Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi, and reducing traffic accidents as well as safeguarding passersby.

He commended the Ministry of Infrastructure Development for the efforts in implementing developmental projects considering the ministry as one of the most active bodies in translating the concept of partnership and constructive integration between both local and federal sides.