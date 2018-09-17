Fatima Al Baloushi: ‘The Junior Volunteer’ Magazine targets children

The launch came during a press conference the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work held Monday.

The first edition of “The Junior Volunteer", the first of its kind magazine in the field of volunteering for children, was launched in the presence of Jassim Al Hammadi, General Secretary of Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work.

Al Baloushi said that the launch of the magazine is part of the Award’s strategy for 2017-2019, adding that the quarterly published “The Junior Volunteer” is intended for people under 13 years old. “It will be available via the Award’s website, platforms and centres concerned with children issues,” Al Baloushi further added.