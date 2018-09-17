Sharjah police raise awareness of Ozone layer’s effect on health

The lecture, held at Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences, is in line with the Ministry of Interior’s vision to make the UAE among the best world countries in terms of safety and security.

A number of officers and staff at the Sharjah Police General Directorate were present during the lecture which aims to provide a healthy and safe work environment to employees and demonstrate best practices concerning health and occupational safety.

Mohammed Fadhl, the lecturer, highlighted the importance of the Ozone Layer and means to avoid its negative effects. A film on the topic was also displayed during the lecture.