Sharjah Municipality renews ISO 9001:2015, Quality Management Systems (QMS)

According to the report issued by the company that assesses all SM’s work procedures, the Municipality of Sharjah City has been able to renew the ISO 9001:2015, Quality Management Systems (QMS) ,which showed the Municipality's full compliance with the requirements of the administrative system.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality stressed that the Municipality constantly works to develop its work system and improve service quality, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to ensure the best services for citizens and residents in the Smiling Emirate, in accordance with the highest international standards and the modern management systems.

Al Tarifi has also highlighted the SM’s success which come as a culmination of a long march of hard work and distinguished efforts.

Commenting on the honouring, Abdullah Ali Al Qaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Institutional Support Department at Sharjah Municipality, stressed that renewing the ISO 9001:2015, Quality Management Systems (QMS) translates the Municipality’s successful and strategic policy, which aims to improve SM’s work system and apply the best services according to the highest standards.