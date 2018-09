The 170 participants of the Sharjah Youth Council have enriched the 6th session, which was organised in cooperation with the Districts and Villages Affairs Department of Sharjah.

His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of DVAD, has honoured the lecturers and participants, praising the Council’s efforts and the joint organisation.

The session was attended by a number of dignitaries and top officials.