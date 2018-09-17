SSFA, Tilal Properties ink sponsorship deal

The agreement was signed by Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Secretary-General of the Board of Trustees of SSFA; and Khalifa Shaibani, Director-General at Tilal Properties.

Tilal Properties is the official Diamond Sponsor of the second edition of the award. The partnership with SSFA, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the SSFA, is in line with their vision and mission to support community initiatives in the UAE that strengthen Emirati culture and promotes their wellbeing.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Naqbi said, "We are honoured to have an esteemed organisation like Tilal Properties, who joined hands with us to support the second edition of the award, which has garnered great attention and enthusiastic participation of numerous Emirati families across the UAE."

She added, "The sponsorship agreement is a testimony to our keenness in forging partnerships with key local brands and establishments that support, promote and represent Emirati values and culture. The support of Tilal Properties to the second edition of SSFA really furthers our ambition to nourish the future of the UAE’s local community."

In turn, Khalifa Shaibani, Director-General at Tilal Properties, said, "We are proud supporters of the second Sharjah Sports Family Awards. This has been a great way of furthering our corporate social responsibility goals. Being a homegrown organisation, we are especially excited to offer patronage to an event that is dedicated to fostering a culture celebrating of Emirati achievements across the UAE."