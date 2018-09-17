Tasjeel expands services in Sharjah with new centre in Abu Shagara

The centre enables customers to complete the vehicle testing and registration process swiftly from Saturday to Thursday during 7 am to 9 pm.

The expansion in Sharjah comes as part of Tasjeel’s long-term vision of driving a customer-oriented approach and implementing new services that will benefit the local community.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, commented, "We are committed to expanding our network beyond Dubai, and strengthening our presence across the UAE. Strengthening our presence in Sharjah is part of our efforts to enhance our reach and market presence, while providing the highest standards of customer service."