SEWA, AUS review sustainable plans and programmes

  • Monday 17, September 2018 in 1:03 PM
Sharjah 24: Under the agreement signed by the two sides to promote joint research, the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, reviewed with the academic delegation from the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the energy programmes and plans, as well as sustainability and SEWA’s studies.
In order to discuss opportunities for cooperation and scientific coordination between the two sides, His Excellency Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, received the AUS delegation, headed by Dr. Björn Kjerfve, Chancellor of American University of Sharjah. 
 
The visit also aims to exchange expertise, implement several joint research activities in various areas, and organise a number of training courses, professional development programs, workshops, and conferences, in cooperation with the most distinguished universities and international research centers. 
 
During the visit, His Excellency Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem stressed on the Authority’s keenness to highlight the importance of cooperation that enhances supporting and developing the AUS teaching programmes .
 
His Excellency Al Leem has further highlighted the need for concerted efforts among government and private institutions, universities, research centers and all the society’s sectors, achieving the goals of sustainable development. 
 
For his part, Dr. Björn Kjerfve also stressed the importance of partnership with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, which will have significant positive results on Sharjah’s economic growth.
 
The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and top officials. 