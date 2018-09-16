Sharjah Ruler receives Private Schools Evaluation Board

The meeting is part of the implementation of directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah of transferring supervision of private schools in the emirate to Private Education Authority that is directly under His Highness’ supervision.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pointed out that Sharjah attaches considerable attention to promoting and upgrading the learning- teaching process in all private schools of the entire emirate, providing appropriate learning environment for students and ensuring quality and proficient education outputs based of innovation, knowledge and learning.

His Highness was briefed by the board about the educational experience in place in the Australian State of Victoria, quality standards in the ongoing improvement system, and difference between these systems and those applied in Sharjah.

The board presented a report on the action plan for performance development in the private education in Sharjah, methods of measuring performance, and cooperation strategies between the board and the schools to promote education outputs in accordance with a plan that is based on ongoing improvement at all levels through introducing suitable programmes for each school and learning about the challenges facing private schools in Sharjah and proposing solutions to these challenges.

The report also included a number of standards to evaluate competent and quality performance in private schools, define weak and strong points - if found, and develop performance in accordance with a strategic plan to improve the learning-teaching process as an integrated system.

The Evaluation Board visited a number of private schools in Sharjah to learn about the real progress of the educational system and review the learning environment these schools provide for their students.