“Mawada” raises awareness on how to build a stable family

The sessions, which were held on Saturday at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, translates the DFDC’s objectives, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, in strengthening the family cohesion, stressing that the family is the main core of society.

Running for four days across Sharjah City and the central and eastern regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, Mawada offers a range of specialised courses and diverse work programs in all aspects.