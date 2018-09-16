Sharjah Chamber: The Sharjah Summer Promotions marks another season with success

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) stressed that the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2018 proved its importance once again as one of the most prominent commercial and tourism events on the economic agenda that the chamber organizes annually.

The Sharjah Summer Promotions was held from August 1 until September 16, where it attracted a large number of shoppers and visitors that enjoyed both the various recreational and cultural activities that were offered and the promotional campaigns and discounts of up to 80% off, with the participation of more than 2,000 retail stores in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Summer Promotions 2018 was marked by 2 unique occasions: Eid Al Adha and the back to school season. The mega-event also offered the chance to win hundreds of valuable prizes provided by the shopping centres to visitors, which included fancy vehicles, trips, school scholarships, laptops and many other prizes.

His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI, stressed that the chamber is keen to actively contribute to the development of the retail sector and to ensure its continuous growth, as well as to work with its strategic partners such as the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority to achieve Sharjah’s economic vision in accordance to the directives of the wise leadership, and to enhance the reputation of the emirate as both an attractive destination for tourism and a prominent economic centre for conducting business.

Amin stated that the current edition of the Sharjah Summer Promotions has succeeded in achieving its objectives, in cooperation with the Shopping Malls Sector Business Group, by offering a unique shopping experience to the residents and the visitors of the emirate. He added that the mega event’s large variety of recreational and cultural activities helped to attract large numbers of visitors, as well as positively affect the economic activity of the retail sector.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at the SCCI, stated that the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2018 have witnessed significant development from one season to another, in terms of the rising number of participating retail outlets and the increasing number of visitors and shoppers. He added that these successes provide even more motivation to put in further efforts to develop the activities of the next edition of this mega event.

The Sharjah Summer Promotions were held for the 2nd consecutive year under the umbrella of the Sharjah Summer Festival, which is organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. The Sharjah Summer Promotions were filled with unique recreational and cultural activities that were organized by the emirate’s shopping malls to attract families and tourists alike.