Parents’ Council of Dibba Al Hisn visits Dibba Al Fujairah Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled

The visit coincides with the beginning of the new academic year and in line with the Community partnership of the Sharjah Education Council (SEC) and the significant role of the parents' councils in implementing this partnership with local community institutions and all members of society.

During the visit, the Parents Council of Students in Dibba Al Hisn called on students with disabilities to continue their efforts towards excellence and to be distinguished in their abilities and talents.

The visit included a number of dignitaries and officials.

During the visit, various gifts were distributed to several members of the disabled.