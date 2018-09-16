SSSD to launch 7th Elderly Services Forum

The 7th Elderly Services Forum 2018 will be held on the first of next October, at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, under the guidance of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

Jassim Al-Hammadi, Director of Knowledge Management at the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), said that the main objective of this Forum is to present the distinguished international experiences related to the elderly in various fields. The Forum will also discuss the statistical indicators to measure the making of the Emirate as a truly age-friendly city.