Al Hamriyah Municipality organises awareness workshops for beach visitors

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, said that the entire municipality's staff have exerted efforts over the last few days to raise awareness of sea safety among the visitors and the role of parents in this regard.

Al Shamsi praised the success of the initiative and hailed the closer cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command, which contributed in many activities at the site and established a permanent beach rescue centre.

He stressed Al Hamriyah Municipality’s continued efforts to develop tourist facilities and beaches and its keenness to protect the sea goers and reduce drowning accidents, in cooperation with Sharjah Police.