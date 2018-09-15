DVAD organises educational initiative

In the course of its series of visits to some schools in the Emirate of Sharjah, DVAD targeted the students of the schools of Sharjah City and Khorfakkan City following the successful implementation of the initiative in a number of other schools in Sharjah in the previous years.

The activities included conducting various workshops and recreational competitions aimed at enhancing students’ social communication, and highlighting the roles of the suburban councils in achieving family cohesion. Flyers and educational materials on the importance of family cohesion were also distributed during the workshops.

At the end of the event, the Social Affairs section at the DVAD’s Department of Community Affairs honoured the schools administrations for their cooperation and welcome to organise the event to achieve its objectives that are consistent with the leadership’s and the vision of the Ministry of Education.

In this context, Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of DVAD, stressed the keenness of the Department to continue organising the events that confirm its success, especially in relation to an important segment of society- the children, who are the pillars of future building.