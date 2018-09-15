435 traffic law-violating motorcyclists caught by Sharjah police in one day

  Saturday 15, September 2018
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Police Headquarters’ Traffic and Patrols Department, in cooperation with Sharjah Municipality and Bee’ah managed to control 435 violating motorcyslists in one day as part of its campaign to reduce accidents and traffic violations to embody the Ministry of Interior's strategy to make roads safer.
Major Mohammed Al Shehhi, head of the department of traffic investigation and traffic control at Sharjah Police, stressed Sharjah Police’s incessant keenness to implement a number of initiatives aimed at enhancing road safety and reducing the number of deaths in order to improve the traffic system to achieve Sharjah Police’s general objectives derived from the Interior Ministry strategy.
 
Al-Shehhi called on motorcyclists to drive cautiously and abide by the traffic laws, to ensure that their bikes are licensed. Bicycle owners are also required to adhere to safety rules and ensure that their driver is wearing reflective phosphorescent jackets while using these types of bicycles. 